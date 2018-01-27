Ad

Council okays request to survey failing sewer line

The railroad overpass on Mill Street near Decatur Street. (News file photo)

In other Bowie City Council action Tuesday night, three members were appointed to new terms on the planning and zoning commission. They are: Gary Cunningham, TJay McEwen and Todd Brown.
Council members approved a request from Dean Grant, public works director, to employ Biggs and Matthews to conduct an engineering study to replace a four-inch sewer line on the right-hand side of Mill Street near the railroad overpass. Grant explained there have been multiple back-ups during the last four months plus a manhole overflowed eight times. When the line was scanned they found a portion of it has started to collapse.

