County residents review revised U.S. 82 widening plan

01/27/2018 COUNTY LIFE 0

Area residents review maps at Tuesday's Texas Department of Transportation meeting. (Photo by Dani Blackburn)

BY DANI BLACKBURN
Montague County residents examined an updated version of the proposed highway widening project for the U.S. Highway 82 from Henrietta to Nocona during the second of two public open house meetings on Jan. 23.
More than 75 residents had the opportunity to provide feedback on the proposed routes Tuesday night at the Nocona Veterans of Foreign Wars post. Citizens were invited to write comments on sticky notes and place them on the map and to discuss their ideas with Texas Department of Transportation officials at the meeting. A larger crowd of 90-95 residents attended a similar meeting in Henrietta the night before with officials reporting positive responses.
“So far the majority of feedback has been really positive,” said TxDOT Director of Transportation, Planning and Development Michael Beaver.

Read the full story in the weekend News.

 

 

The proposed widening route going through Ringgold where several properties would be impacted. Red dashes note the new right-of-way. (TxDOT map)

