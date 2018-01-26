DPS implement House Bill 1729 requirements

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today announced that customers conducting driver license transactions may now make a monetary donation to the sexual assault evidence testing program. House Bill 1729, which passed into state law during the 85th Texas Legislative Session, requires DPS to establish a program to allow customers to provide voluntary financial contributions for testing evidence related to sexual assault or other sex offense cases. DPS officials and others today joined State Representative Victoria Neave, the bill author, at the Garland Driver License Center to announce the start of the program.

Customers applying for or renewing a driver license (DL), identification card or commercial driver license can donate $1 or more. Donations can be made at DL offices or online.

All funds collected will go to the Sexual Assault Evidence Testing Grant program, administered by the Criminal Justice Division of the Office of the Governor. Since the program began on Jan. 8, DPS has received more than 8,900 donations for a total of nearly $25,000.

For more information about House Bill 1729, visit: http://www.capitol.state.tx.us/BillLookup/History.aspx?LegSess=85R&Bill=HB1729 or http://www.capitol.state.tx.us/tlodocs/85R/billtext/pdf/HB01729F.pdf#navpanes=0.

For more information on how to apply for or renew your DL or ID card, visit http://www.dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/ApplyforLicense.htm. A sample application can be found at http://www.dps.texas.gov/internetforms/Forms/DL-14A.pdf.