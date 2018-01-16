Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Preston Buck

December 31, 1941 – January 14, 2018

NOCONA – Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Preston Buck, 77, died on Jan. 14, 2018.

A visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at Molsbee Chapel Church in Nocona.

Buck was born Dec. 31, 1941 in Fletcher, OK. She grew up in Saint Jo where she married Marvin D. Buck, 55 and a half years ago on July 7, 1962.

She spent many years as a supervisor in various departments at the Nocona Boot Company in Nocona.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer “Daddy Pete” Preston and Cleva “Memaw” Donnelly Preston; siblings, Don, Doris (Staley), Nova (Robnett), and Doug Preston.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin Daniel Buck; daughters, Marvenna Ann Tettleton and Ginger Carol Buck; three grandchildren; soon-to-be born great granddaughter; and two brothers, Jerry Preston and Daryl Preston.

For those wishing, a memorial in Buck’s name may be sent to: Donate Life Texas, 2510 Westridge Street, Houston, Texas 77054.