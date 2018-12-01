Elvin Ray “Abe” Lemons

September 1, 1932 – January 10, 2018

NOCONA – Elvin Ray Lemons, 85, died on Jan. 10, 2018 at Nocona Hospital in Nocona, Texas.

A visitation will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Jerry Woods Chapel in Nocona.

A graveside service will immediately follow at Nocona Cemetery with the Reverend Shelley McNew officiating under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.

Lemons was born on Sept. 1, 1932 in Montague County to Lottie and Ezekiel Lemons. He married Donna Powell on June 17, 1955 in Saint Jo.

He fought for his country during the Korean War and worked for Nocona Athletic Goods for more than 50 years.

He is preceded in death by both parents; and his siblings, Virgil, Preston, Dessie, EJ and Noble.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Lemons; four children, Belinda Osburn, Lynn Lemons, Tammy Deinlein and Shawn Lemons; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and one sister, Martha Mary Hudson, Borger.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior’s Fund or the American Heart Association.