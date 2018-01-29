Families prepare their favorite foods for Super Bowl Sunday

Whether you watch the Super Bowl for the game, the commercials or maybe even opt for the Puppy Bowl instead, every Super Bowl party is incomplete without food, friends and time-honored traditions.

So, what are consumers’ favorite Super Bowl foods and traditions? We surveyed more than 1,000 consumers to dig into top Super Bowl spending trends, food favorites and more to find out how Americans are celebrating this year’s Super Bowl LII.

Our survey found that the average consumer spends $51.68 on Super Bowl-related purchases like food and party gear, up a 40% margin from the $37 average for last year’s purchases.

Find out what consumers plan on spending their money on:

Favorite Super Bowl Foods

Our survey found that 14% of people’s favorite part of the Super Bowl is all the great food and snacks. Who can blame them?

We also found stats on the unique traditions and rituals fans across the country do before the big game to grant their team good luck and a winning game. Of the people with a pre-game good luck ritual, the majority (32%) watch with the same friends every game, 24% wear the same jersey or shirt for every game, 16% sit in the same spot for every game and 16% even grow facial hair for good luck! Most consumers (64%) will watch the Super Bowl via broadcast TV, while the rest will catch the game online (9%), on a tablet or mobile device (4%) or the radio (3%).

