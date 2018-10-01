Forestburg outlasts rival Saint Jo in heated game

Rivalries bring out the best in opponents and fans saw some of their teams best on Friday night as the Forestburg Longhorns protected their home floor against Saint Jo.

The Panthers came up just short with a last second buzzer beater cutting the score to a 47-44 final.

The gym was packed as fans from both towns came out in waves to support their teams. The hangover from the close girls game before fed right into the fever at the beginning of the game.

Forestburg got off to a hot start, starting the game with 10-0 run midway through the quarter and holding a 15-5 lead at the end of the quarter.

Saint Jo Coach Michael Wheeler utilized several quick timeouts to implore his team to play better and they responded. After getting down 17-5 early in the second quarter, the Panthers were able to cool down the Longhorns offense with an active perimeter zone while cutting into the lead with hard drives to the basket. Forestburg led 21-16 heading into halftime.

