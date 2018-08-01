Frances Louise Taylor Mayfield

November 12, 1945 – December 29, 2017

OKLAHOMA – Frances Louise Taylor Mayfield, 72, died Dec. 29, 2017 in Woodward, OK.

Family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 2 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Jan. 3 at The White Family Funeral Home. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery in Stoneburg.

Mayfield was born to Mary (Hopson) and Clarence Taylor on Nov. 12, 1945 in Bowie. She attended Lone Star School and Bowie High School.

She married Kenneth Mayfield on June 7, 1962 and together raised three kids. They left Bowie in 1983 and finally settled in Mooreland, OK. She was a homemaker, housewife and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years; parents; an infant brother; one sister; mother and father-in-law, and one son-in-law.

She is survived by her children Bert Mayfield, Azle, David Mayfield, Mooreland, OK and Melissa Burke, Buffalo, OK; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; three sisters; two brother-in-laws; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.