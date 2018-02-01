Gary Wayne Hughes

December 14, 1953 – December 30, 2017

SUNSET – Gary Wayne Hughes, 64, passed away Dec. 30, 2017 in Sunset, TX.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 6 at The White Family Funeral Home with Michael Alloggio officiating.

Gary was born Dec. 14, 1953 in Fort Worth to Gary and Lottie (Goode) Hughes. He graduated from Grapevine High School. He married Barbara Pierce on Sept. 14, 1973 in Lowell, AR.

Gary worked for the City of Highland Village and City of Justin as a heavy equipment operator and was self employed in construction. He like being outdoors, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, woodworking and was an avid dog lover.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Kimberly Hughes; niece, Afton Royse and nephew, Shiloh Hughes.

Gary is survived by his wife, Barbara Hughes, Sunset; children, Gary Hughes II and wife Amanda, Rhome, Casey Martin and husband Christopher, Justin, and Levi Hughes and wife Caitlin, Denton; six grandchildren; brother, Randy Hughes, Justin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Should friends desire, a memorial can be made in honor of Gary to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the PKD Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220 Kansas City, MO 64131.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication