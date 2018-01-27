Gold-Burg ISD Trustees extend Supt. Ellis’ contract

Gold-Burg Independent School District Trustees offered Superintendent Roger Ellis a two-year extension to his contract during their Jan. 22 meeting.

Ellis, who has served as superintendent since October 2013, will have contract extended from July 1 to June 30, 2020 with a two-percent increase in salary.

The board also filled a vacancy following the death of BJ Rainey in November. Floyd Raymond Ryme, Ringgold, was named to fill the unexpired term until the November 2018 election.

The remainder of Monday night’s agenda focused on annual activities, plus several new pursuits. The 2016-17 audit report was presented by Stephen Gilland, who said there were no adverse findings and the fund balance is strong equalling about 12 months of operating expenses.

Read the full story in the weekend News.