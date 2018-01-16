Harold F. Goad

May 22, 1939 – January 14, 2018

MONTAGUE – Harold F. Goad, 78, passed away on Jan. 14, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family.

Family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 16 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Baptist Church of Montague with Pastor Israel Maxwell officiating. Burial will follow at Montague Cemetery in Montague.

He was born to Claude and Grace Goad on May 22, 1939 in Cascade, MO. Harold started playing music at an early age. When he joined the army and went overseas to Germany he formed a band and played there as well.

When he finished his service in the army he moved to Branson, MO and became the first paid roving musician at Silver Dollar City. He also started working at Shepherd of the Hills. During this time he met and married his wife Kathie.

Together Harold and Kathie would go on to make a tremendous amount of music. They worked at the Pine Mountain Jamboree and later opened their own daytime gospel music show.

They had one son, Warren, who grew up in a house full of music. Harold, Kathie and Warren formed the bluegrass gospel group The Village Singers. They toured the U.S. making many friends and memories.

One of their CDs went on to be nominated for a Dove Award. Harold loved God, family, music and people. He was happiest when he was with his family or making someone smile by telling a joke or story.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marie Gipson Roach and Katheen Haggett; and brother, Dellano Goad.

He is survived by his wife, Kathie Goad, Montague; son, Warren Goad and wife Jennifer, Montague; grandchildren, Charlie and Sam Goad, Montague; sister, Ruth “Dood” Wallace, Fredricktown, MO; brother, Gordon Goad, St. Louis, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Should friends desire, memorials in honor of Harold can be made to the Baptist Church of Montague P.O. Box 306 Montague, TX 76251.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication