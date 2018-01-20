Indians blow out Paradise

There are some games where one team starts off so hot, even if the other team is not playing bad, the game is over at halftime.

That is what the Nocona Indians basketball team did to Paradise at home on Tuesday. The Indians made the final outcome obsolete after they took a 46-24 halftime lead that saw their offense firing on all cylinders. The final 73-46 win came with the bench playing 75 percent of the minutes in the second half and with only as much intensity that can be drawn from a game that was not competitive.

Nocona came out running and gunning, making the game a track meet as they pressed Paradise into a fast tempo. Paradise was able to break the press enough early on as they trailed 7-5. It was midway through the first quarter that the press strangled Paradise and started forcing turnovers that turned into points.

The Indians went on a 10-2 run in the next two minutes to put their lead into double digits 17-7. Paradise tried to dig into that margin, but Nocona was able to keep it heading into the second quarter leading 24-13.

