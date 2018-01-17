Indians make it eight straight

The Nocona Indians basketball team made it eight straight on Friday with a tough game at Henrietta that they were able to win.

The 71-61 win keeps the Indians in a three way tie at the top of the district with Bowie and Holliday, all with a 4-1 record.

The Indians started a little slow in the first quarter, as they struggled to get to the free throw line. Henrietta got off to a pretty good start and led 17-10 heading into the second quarter. It was here Nocona showed their true form as they outscored Henrietta 21-9 in the second quarter to go up 31-26 at halftime.

