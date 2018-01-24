Indians win 10 straight

It was another classic blowout game for the Nocona Indians basketball team as they won their tenth straight game at home against Boyd on Friday.

The Indians came out and took care of business as they won 67-35 to wrap up the first round of district in a three-way tie for first place.

Nocona started things off fast with their press defense creating easy scoring opportunities while stifling any offensive start Boyd hoped to get. The Indians went up 20-6 in the first quarter and was able to keep that level up throughout the first half as bench players came in to get valuable reps. Nocona led 43-12 at halftime.

