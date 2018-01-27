Jackrabbits beat Indians 56-46 to stay in first place

It was another close game between Bowie and Nocona boys basketball teams that saw the Jackrabbits pull away at home on Tuesday.

Bowie was able to make enough plays down the stretch to get some distance and win 56-46 to sweep the season series between the two rivals.

The game started off back and forth between the teams. The Indians wanted to put pressure on the Jackrabbits by driving to the rim in an effort to get to the free throw line and on defense with various different presses. Bowie was able to break the press and finish some two on one scenarios to get some easy scores.

The Jackrabbits led 14-10 after the first quarter, but Nocona was able to take a slight lead as midway through the second quarter 17-16. Bowie was able to close strong and led 28-23 at halftime as the Jackrabbits were getting good shots around the rim to finish.

Indian seniors Riley McCasland and Charles Evans combined to score 12 of the team’s 14 points in the third quarter as they chipped away at the Jackrabbits lead. Bowie made their only two 3’s of the game in the quarter as they took a slim 38-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

It was here that the Jackrabbit’s Mosley brothers took over scoring as they got basket after basket near the rim. Junior Daniel had a tip dunk during the quarter when he was trailing a fast break that ignited the crowd into a frenzy. It did not help that Nocona lost senior post player Cade Breeze for a few minutes when he suffered a cut above his lip.

