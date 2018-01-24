Jackrabbits lay it on Paradise

The Bowie Jackrabbits basketball team did what they were supposed to do and put the game away early on Friday night at Paradise.

The Jackrabbits established an early fast pace that featured getting the ball inside to take advantage of their size and a tenacious full-court defense that kept the early game going up and down all the way to a 83-44 win.

Coach Doug Boxell has wanted his team to focus a little more on trying to get junior post Daniel Mosley the ball a more than they have recently, especially with his advantage against most other post players.

“I thought we did a good job of getting the ball inside to Daniel,” Boxell said. “I think he got the ball on four or five of the first possessions of the game and I think he scored on four of the five. That is something we have been working on in practice so I was glad to see that.”

Mosley scored the first eight points of the game for the team as a result.

Paradise was trying to run with Bowie, but saw they could not as the Jackrabbits press started to produce results midway through the first quarter. Bowie took a 26-12 lead heading into the second quarter.

To read the rest, check out the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.