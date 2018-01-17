Jackrabbits win big at City View

It was a blowout win for the Bowie Jackrabbits basketball team as they took it to City View on the road on Friday.

The Jackrabbits took a double digit lead in the first quarter and never let up as they won 77-39 to make them 4-1 in district. This makes them tied with Holliday and Nocona at the top of the district standings.



It was an up and down first quarter as City View tried to make up for their lack of size by trying to run and gun offensively. Bowie’s offense was firing on all cylinders to answer as they pounded City View on the glass for offensive rebounds and were making open shots from the perimeter.

To read more, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.