James Andrew Redwine

July 1, 1941 – January 17, 2018

CHICO – James Andrew Redwine, 76, retired, went to be with our Lord on Jan. 17, 2018 in Decatur, TX.

Family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 22 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

A Masonic graveside services was at 11 a.m. Jan. 23 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery #3 in Chico.

The Rev. Mike Miller will officiate. Pallbearers included: J.D. Redwine, Bryan Redwine, Damas Reed, Drew Redwine, Stryker Redwine, Phoenyx Redwine Larry Mader, Tommy Weatherly, Brandon Barrett, Tony Redwine, Bailey Powell and David Carlton.

James was born on July 1, 1941 to James Coy and Dona Merle (Pickens) Redwine in Chico. He was united in marriage to Nellie Faye Brewer on Aug. 24, 1963 at Zion Valley Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Chico.

James retired from Vulcan Materials in 2006 after more than 20 years of service as a supervisor. He loved being outdoors, and he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He played volleyball and softball. He also was a farmer and rancher. He was a lifetime member of Chico Masonic Lodge 508, a member of the Shrine and a member of Chico Eastern Star Chapter 433. James was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Chico.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Dorothy Marie Powell and Anita Cope both of Wichita Falls.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Nellie Faye Redwine, Chico; son, James “Pancho” Redwine and wife Bonnie, Chico, and their children, J.D. and Jessica; son, Joe Redwine and wife Kim, Decatur, and their children, Ryan Reed and husband Damas, Aubrey, Bryan Redwine, Denton, Joey, Drew, Stryker and Phoenyx all of Decatur; daughter, Kathy Redwine Barrett and husband Brandon, Chico, and their children, Megan Redwine and fiancee Brolin Scott, Decatur, Khloee Shephard, Leyton and Jasper Scott; daughter, Hayley Williams and Husband Joey and their son, Easton Barrett.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chico Masonic Lodge 508.

