Jury finds Miller guilty, gives 5 years in prison

Casey Polhemus, 97th District Attorney reported Robert Ross Miller, II, was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday afternoon for possessing 7.13 grams of methamphetamine, after being found guilty by a Montague County jury earlier in the day.

On Oct. 17, 2016, the defendant was stopped for a traffic violation by a Department of Public Safety Trooper outside of Bowie on U.S. Highway 287 southbound.

He was subsequently found to be in possession of the 7.13 grams of methamphetamine.

Polhemus said the charge carries a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison with a fine up to $10,000.

Jury selection took place on Jan. 9 and the trial began the next day. The defendant entered a plea of not guilty.

The trial concluded on Jan. 11 and after about one hour of deliberation, the jury returned with a guilty verdict.

The jury assessed punishment that same day at five years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division, and a fine of $8,000.

“I am very pleased with the guilty verdict rendered by the jury,” said Polhemus. “As a resident of Montague County Texas, I am proud the jury handed down a prison sentence demonstrating that methamphetamine use will not be tolerated.”