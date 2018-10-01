Lady Horns hold off Lady Panthers in physical rival game on Friday

t was a battle as it always is when Forestburg and Saint Jo play each other as the Lady Horns came out on top in the end at home on Friday.

Forestburg held on to win 46-45 in a physical contest that went down to the wire.

The Lady Horns jumped out to a 14-7 first quarter lead with senior Cayla Smelser scoring eight points in the quarter, mostly leaking out on the fast break and receiving a long outlet pass from big post inside, senior Lexi Britain.

The Lady Panthers adjusted to getting back to prevent this for the rest of the game as they slowly chipped away at the lead. Despite being undersized against Forestburg, Saint Jo showed more hustle as they frequently scored off of offensive rebounds and second chance opportunities.

The Lady Panthers shot a lot of 3s against the Lady Horns zone defense but could not get many to fall. They still battled back and tied the score up at 24-24 at halftime.

