Lady Indians lose nail-biter against Jacksboro, 46-43

Two evenly matched teams play but only one can win in the end as Jacksboro beat the Nocona Lady Indians in Jacksboro on Friday night.

In a game of size versus skill, Jacksboro’s size prevailed 46-43 in a game that saw neither team get much of an edge.

The Lady Indians knew they were going to be overmatched size wise, like they have been in some games this year, but knew they could make up for it in other way. Their feisty defense and full court pressure bothered Jacksboro enough so that Nocona led 26-21 at halftime.

Unfortunately, Jacksboro came back and was able to take a 37-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter. They were able to hold on to win 46-43.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.