Lady Rabbits battle Jacksboro

By Jordan Neal

It was at times an ugly game but the Bowie Lady Rabbits found a way to win as they stayed undefeated in district with their win against Jacksboro at home on Tuesday.

The Lady Rabbits were just able to hold on to win 40-35 to move to 4-0 in district.

It was a low scoring, physical, back and forth affair for most of the game. After a close first quarter that saw Bowie lead 12-10, Jacksboro was able to wrestle some control and led 21-17 at halftime.

A big problem for Bowie was trying to control Jacksboro’s sophomore post player, Baylee Thompson. She scored 16 of her team’s 21 points in the first half while also dominating the boards, finishing with game high 16 rebounds.

