Lady Rabbits outlast Nocona in OT, 54-43

The first game was so close that the second had to go to overtime as the Bowie Lady Rabbits outlasted the Nocona Lady Indians at home on Tuesday.

The Lady Rabbits pulled things out to win 54-43 to stay undefeated in district and in first place as they got tested by the Lady Indians.

Bowie knew they had to try to shut down Nocona’s two top scorers, freshman Averee Kleinhans and senior Emma Meekins, who both liked to shoots 3’s off the dribble as well as drive hard to the basket. The Lady Indians knew they had to shut down the Lady Rabbits senior and captain Kamryn Cantwell as she poses the same problem on the perimeter, but does so while being more efficient.

It was low scoring and physical from the beginning. Bowie tried to use their size advantage to score inside early and Nocona tried to get some perimeter shots to fall from their top scorers. Still, not much was working offensively on either side.

The Lady Indians put junior Brooke O’Neal, their best defender, on Cantwell to start the game and had her try to deny her the ball wherever she was on the court. After their first two 3’s went down, it was a struggle for Kleinhans and Meekins to get many more 3’s to go down.

The Lady Rabbits led 10-8 after the first quarter, but were able to extend that lead to 24-15 at halftime by getting some baskets in transition and by rebounding on the offensive glass. The Lady Indians had to sit some players during the quarter as they were facing a common enemy in “foul trouble” with some of their starters.

