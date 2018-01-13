Lady Rabbits remain undefeated

The Bowie Lady Rabbits stayed undefeated in district with their one sided win against Henrietta on Tuesday at home.

The Lady Rabbits were able to pull away for a 56-26 win on a night where everyone got to play.

Bowie led 13-4 after the first quarter and extended the lead into double digits soon after as they led 32-13 at halftime. With the game no longer in doubt, coach Chuck Hall just wanted to see his team continue to play well despite there being no stakes in the game at all. Mostly, Hall wanted to see effort and pace.

“We started off real slow,” Hall said. “A little sluggish at the start. I was a little disappointed in that. I was hoping we would have a bit more energy and play a little bit better at the start than we did.”

Read the full story in the weekend News.