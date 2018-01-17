Lady Rabbits stay undefeated

Another game, another win for the Bowie Lady Rabbits basketball team as they wrapped up the first round of district with a blowout win at City View on Friday.

The game was never close as the Lady Rabbits quickly jumped out to a lead and just grew it for the rest of the game to win 69-22. The win put Bowie in first place in district at the halfway point with an undefeated 7-0 record.



The Lady Rabbits came out with a full court press defense to start the game. This initially did not get many turnovers, but City View just could not make any shot from the perimeter and had trouble getting inside.

