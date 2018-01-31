Lady Rabbits suffer first district loss

The undefeated streak came to an end on Friday in Jacksboro for the Bowie girls basketball team as they came up just short.

The Lady Rabbits could not overcome the bigger Jacksboro team for a second time at the Tiger Den as they lost 39-33. The game was tight from the beginning. The student section from Jacksboro came to yell.

Bowie started their biggest lineup as they did their best to try to matchup with Jacksboro’s size inside. The Lady Rabbits played a tight 2-3 zone and dared Jacksboro to shoot. Jacksboro did not take the bait much and tried to get their pick and roll going with post player Baylee Thompson. Jacksboro had a lot of traveling and moving picks called on them throughout the game that were turnovers, but not the kind that lead to points in transition.

