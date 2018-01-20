Lady Rabbits wake up in second half

It was another win for the Bowie Lady Rabbits on Tuesday at Boyd they won with a comfortable margin, but it took them a bit to wake up.

The Lady Rabbits had a bad second quarter and found themselves trailing 23-19 against a team they blew out at home 60-21 a month earlier.

“We just simply weren’t playing hard,” Coach Chuck Hall said. “We evaluated ourselves at halftime and came out in the second half and played much better.”

Bowie upped the defensive intensity in the third quarter and quickly took back the lead. The Lady Rabbits outscored Boyd 18-3 in the third quarter and made sure to finish the fourth quarter strong for good measure to wash out the taste of a bad second quarter brought on by complacency. Bowie ended up winning comfortably 50-37.

The Lady Rabbits find themselves as the front runners as the second round of district gets underway. With them being the only undefeated team, Bowie will get everyone’s best shot the second time around. That also will include, as the Lady Rabbits found out on Tuesday, teams that gave them no trouble in their first matchups.

