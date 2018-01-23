Linda Sue Burns

February 6, 1949 – January 20, 2018

BOWIE – Linda Sue Burns, 68, died Jan. 20, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at Elmwood Cemetery with Pastor David Hall officiating.

Burns was born Feb. 6, 1949 in Los Angeles, CA to Raymond and Stella (Green) Burns. She worked as a nurses aid for Bellmire Nursing Home for many years. She volunteered with Hospice of Bowie and the Bowie Mission and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bowie.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her brother, Ray Burns, Sunset; sister, Donna Skipper, Mena, AK; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.