Local departments battle blaze

The Texas Forest Service and several local fire departments are battling a fire between FM 174 and U.S. Highway 81 in Bowie. The fire is currently under control with one structure loss. Follow The Bowie News for updates.
The Texas Forest Service and several local fire departments are battling a fire between FM 174 and U.S. Highway 81 in Bowie. The fire is currently under control with one structure loss. Follow The Bowie News for updates.
Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply