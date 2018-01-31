Ad

Local departments battle blaze

01/31/2018 NEWS 0

The Texas Forest Service and several local fire departments are battling a fire between FM 174 and U.S. Highway 81 in Bowie. The fire is currently under control with one structure loss. Follow The Bowie News for updates.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes