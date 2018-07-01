Longhorns start off hot against the Bears

By Jordan Neal

sports@bowienewsonline.com

An aggressive start by the Forestburg Longhorn boy’s basketball team at home put the game out of reach early against Gold-Burg on Tuesday.

The Bears were playing shorthanded, with only six players suiting up due to injuries.

That and a lengthy holiday layoff meant that Gold-Burg was going to need a quarter or a half to shake off some rust. Unfortunately, the Longhorns did not give them that chance.

Forestburg pushed every chance they could get and were quickly up 17-4 midway through first quarter. The Longhorns took shots either from 3 or at the rim as long, full-court passes were the norm as they built a 45-18 halftime lead.

Things evened out in the second half as Forestburg settled in to a more normal level of play. They still played fast but were not quite as red hot as they were in the first half.

Read the full story in the weekend News.