Lunar trifecta coming early morning on Jan. 31

Skywatchers will see something of a “lunar trifecta” the morning of Jan 31, a pre-dawn “Super Blue Blood Moon.”

As January closes the moon will do something it hasn’t since 1866. These lunar events are not uncommon separately, but it is rare for all three to occur at the same time. It should be a rare treat to observe, but it starts early.

The Jan. 31 full moon is special for three reasons: It’s the third in a series of “supermoons,” when the moon is closer to earth in its orbit and about 14 percent brighter than usual.

It’s also the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a “blue moon.” The super blue moon will pass through Earth’s shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse. While the Moon is in the Earth’s shadow it will take on a reddish tint, known as a “blood moon.”

Beginning at 5:30 a.m. EST on Jan. 31, a live feed of the moon will be offered on NASA TV and NASA.gov/live. You can also follow at @NASAMoon.

Time frame for north Texas

Partial eclipse starts about 4:51 a.m.

Total eclipse starts 6:51

Moon sets on the horizon at 7:23 a.m.

A blue moon occurs about every two and a half years. While the moon does not actually appear blue, “Blue Moon” is another term for the second full moon in a single calendar month. January’s first full moon was on Jan. 1. The last blue moon was in July 2015 and the next will be on March 31.

According to the National Aeronautica and Space Administration, the exact moment of the full moon is 8:37 a.m. on Jan. 31, but the moon will appear very full one or two days before and after.

The lunar eclipse will be visible early in the morning of Jan. 31 from western North America. In the central and eastern U.S. only a partial eclipse will be visible since the moon will set before totality.

The eclipse will last almost three and a half hours from the beginning of the partial phase at 3:48 a.m. pacific time and ends at 7:12 p.m. pacific time. Totality according NASA last about 77 minutes from 4:51 a.m. to 6:08 a.m. pacific time.

Blood moon refers to a lunar eclipse where the moon will glow a spectacular red for many viewers. NASA officials explain the sun, earth and moon will line up in such a way that our planet cuts off the moon’s sunlight supply. It will drift into the earth’s shadow and begin to glow a warm, orange-red as light passes through the earth’s atmosphere.

A supermoon glows brighter than the average moon and occurs when the moon is closer to the earth in its orbit. When the moon’s closest approach coincides with a full moon, it can look bigger and brighter, generally about 30 percent. Jan. 31 will be the last chance to see a supermoon this year. It is suggested to look to the skies just after sunset because the lower the moon sits in the ski, the larger it appears, called “moon illusion.”