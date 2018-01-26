Main Street Bowie ready to say thanks with dinner

Main Street Bowie will presents its annual Community Appreciation Dinner at 6 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the City of Bowie Community Room.

This annual event allows Main Street an opportunity to say thank you to all its volunteers, sponsors and downtown businesses.

Officers and directors for 2018 will be presented and everyone will be able to sign up for the different Main Street committees including: Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival, design, economic restructuring, organization and Christmas promotions.

Director Shannon Skiles said they also will be presenting the annual Spirit Awards and Downtown Business of the Year Award.

Direct any questions to Main Street Bowie by calling 872-6246.