Man jailed in two child sexual assault complaints

A 39-year-old Montague County has been arrested by the county sheriff’s office investigator on two complaints of aggravated sexual assault and one for indecency with a child.

Sgt. Jack Lawson, investigator, said Jason Kenneth Wood was jailed for those complaints on Jan. 11 and as of Friday remained in the county jail on bonds totaling $210,000.

The sheriff’s office was notified of a possible sexual assault of a child in early December and the female child, who was 12 at the time of the alleged incident and now age 14, was interviewed on Dec. 19. As the investigation moved forward, Lawson said he interviewed Wood.

Read the full story in the weekend News.