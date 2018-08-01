Mary Edith Langford

June 24, 1947 – January 2, 2018

BOWIE – Mary Edith Langford, 70, passed away Jan. 2, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 5 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 6 at The White Family Funeral Home with Bob Whitten officiating. Burial will follow at Briar Creek Cemetery near Bowie.

Mary was born June 24, 1947 in Dallas to John and Betty (Littleton) Watson. She graduated from H. Grady Spruce High School in Dallas. She married Bo Langford on Oct. 23, 1964 in Dallas.

Mary was a homemaker and enjoyed making ceramics, doing crafts and sewing. She was known as a great seamstress and was a very active member of Friendship Baptist Church in Mesquite.

She is survived by her husband, “Bo” Langford, Bowie; sons, Waylan Langford and wife Cindy, Bowie, and Travis Langford and wife Jodie, Gun Barrel City; grandchildren, Lauren Langford, Justine Langford, Ethan Langford and Kelsea Langford; brothers, Johns Watson Jr. and wife Kay, Kaufman, and David Watson, Gun Barrel City; and sisters, Carolyn New, Duncanville and Joyce Nielsen, Owasso, OK.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

