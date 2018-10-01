Multi-county pursuit of stolen cars ends in fiery crash outside Bowie

A pursuit for stolen vehicles that began 100 miles away in Vernon came to an abrupt end Sunday afternoon as one vehicle trying to elude lawmen crashed and caught fire.

It was just one step along the way of what appears to be an organized car theft ring that began in Colorado and came into Texas possibly heading to Houston.

Dan Buesing, public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation, said the incident began about 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 7 in Wilbarger County. A motorist called in about some “suspicious looking vehicles” along U.S. 287. It was the start of a series of events that rolled in Clay, Montague and Wise Counties ending with fiery crash and four arrests.

