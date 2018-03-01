No matter the amount kids love a snow day

Nothing beats a snow day when you are a youngster. Cindy Dauer’s grandchildren from Fort Worth were visiting this weekend at her Bowie area home and they gathered enough snow to make a mini-snowman. They are: Preston, age five; Ayden, eight; and Carson Jacobs, three. Light snow fell across Montague County on late Friday and into Saturday as the temperatures dropped to 22 degrees on Dec. 31 to 11 on Jan. 1. (Courtesy photo by Cindy Dauer)

Thank you to all those who shared their snow photos on our Facebook page. See some of these photos in the mid-week edition of the News.