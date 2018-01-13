Nocona ISD begins new year with new supt.

Trustees of the Nocona Independent School District will discuss a timeline for evaluating the superintendent when it meets at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15.

The annual evaluation typically takes place in a January meeting in executive session; however, Dr. David Waters just recently took over as superintendent for Dr. Vickie Gearheart, who retired after 12 years of leading Nocona ISD.

Trustees will meet in executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss personnel matters.

Students from the elementary and middle school will be recognized for participation in University Interscholastic League and trustees will receive reports from the principals and student health advisory committee.

Policy update 109, affecting local policies including food service management, termination of employment and wellness and health services, will be considered, along with the West Texas Food Service Coop contract.