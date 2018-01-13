Nocona keeps their winning streak alive

Good times keep going for the Nocona Indians basketball team as they made it eight straight on Tuesday at home with their one sided win against City View.

The Indians were able to stretch their lead out after the first quarter to win by a big margin, 84-56, signaling a game where everyone on the team got some playing time.

The game was competitive in the first quarter but Nocona’s offense still started the game off good enough to have a 21-15 lead.

It was the second quarter where the Indians pulled away, outscoring City View 21-7 in the quarter and taking 42-22 halftime lead.

“We were able to get them into some foul trouble in the second quarter and convert from the line,” Coach Bret Botard said. “We were able to cause some turnovers to get some easy buckets. We were kind of able to keep them at arms length from then on.”

Read the full story in the weekend News.