Nocona takes first at NCTC

The Nocona Indians basketball team gave themselves a belated Christmas present by winning the North Central Texas College Holiday tournament over the weekend.

With it having been a week and two days since their last game due to Christmas break, the Indians were mostly playing in the tournament to get back into shape before diving back into district play. That did not stop them from competing.

The Indians started off with an easy blowout against Era, 83-32, building a 50-17 halftime lead. Seniors Jose Ogeda and Riley McCasland led the team with 23 and 19 points. Their next game would not be so easy.

On Friday Nocona played Trinity Valley first. It was a close game and Trinity Valley held a slight 28-24 lead at halftime. The Indians made a more concerted effort to get to the line in the second half and took a narrow 42-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both teams could not be denied on offense in the fourth quarter, but Nocona was able to hold on to win 61-58. McCasland led the team with 22 points and Ogeda was right behind him with 21.

