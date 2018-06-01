Nocona teen exploring Spain during her Rotary youth exchange year

By Abby Linn

Hello. I am a senior at Nocona High School. However, instead of spending my final year in a small town, I decided to do a youth exchange in Spain.

My exchange started on Sept. 22, 2017 when I boarded a plane at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in the direction of Madrid, Spain.

As soon as I arrived, I met my wonderful host family that has shown me so much love. My new home is in Pozuelo de Alarcón, Spain which is about 15 minutes away from the center of Madrid.

The day after I got here, my family took me to Cordoba, which is a beautiful Andalusian city in the south of Spain. It was an amazing journey that I will always remember.

