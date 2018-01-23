Oscar Ralph Morton

May 11, 1925 – January 21, 2018

BOWIE – Oscar Ralph Morton, 92, died Jan. 21, 2018 in Flower Mound, TX.

Family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 23 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 24 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Summers officiating. Burial will follow at Newport Cemetery.

Morton was born May 11, 1925 in Boswell, OK to Joseph and Alpha (Parish) Morton. He married Alta Fae Palmer on Feb. 12, 1944 in Bowie.

Morton served in the United States Army and fought for his country during World War II in the 42nd Infantry Division. He saw action in the jungles of the Philippines, then was apart of Japanese Occupation first in Hiroshima and finally then a year in Osaka Japan. After the war he worked as a machinist at Bowie Machine Works, the Gibbons Machine and finally Bennett Oil Company.

After the death of his first wife Alta, he married Dorothy Laird.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Alta Morton; his parents; grandson, Christopher Morton and great granddaughter, Adeline Raibley.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Morton of Bowie; children, Bill Morton, Rockwall, Rick Morton, Mesquite and Mick Morton, Flower Mound; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sisters, Ellen Britz and, Minneapolis, MN and Coleen Scott, Athens, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.