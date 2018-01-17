Pair in fiery car crash receive minor injuries (video inset)

Bowie Rural Fire Department and city firefighters responded to this one-vehicle crash on U.S. 287, five miles north of Bowie on U.S. 287. Department of Public Safety officials said Stephen Wolf was driving to Wichita Falls when he appears to have had a “medical issue” that led him to run off the road. He went into the median, over corrected and then into the bar ditch on the right side, The vehicle rolled on its side catching fire, but Wolf and his daughter were able to escape. Wolf was uninjured while his daughter was treated and released at Central Hospital of Bowie.( News photo by Barbara Green)