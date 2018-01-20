Prairie Valley ISD extends supt. contract

Prairie Valley Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to extend Superintendent Tim West’s contract one more year through June 30, 2020 when it met Jan. 10.

A vote will be conducted in February on Principal Lisa Sadler’s contract and the teacher contracts will be reviewed in March.

Trustees also approved the financial and investment report, which West described as very solid.

“It is the best financial situation we have had in the last few years, which have all been good,” explained West.

The annual investment policies and strategies resolution also was passed.