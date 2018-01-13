Project Beautiful planned for Jan. 20

Project Beautiful, an event that allows young ladies from junior high to high school discover their own inner and outer beauty, opens its doors at 1 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Bowie Community Center.

The free event is open to all girls in Montague County in grades six through 12.

“The goal of Project Beautiful is to inspire these girls to know they are beautiful and unique,” said Jennifer Harris, founder of Project Beautiful. “I hope they take away that they don’t need to care what others think and to know their own value and believe in themselves.”

