Rabbits dunk all over Tigers; taking second district win

By Jordan Neal

sports@bowienewsonline.com

It was a blowout win for the Bowie Jackrabbits on Tuesday as they put on a show for the home crowd and picked up their second district win against Jacksboro.

Bowie jumped on Jacksboro early and did not let up as they won easily 85-29. The first quarter set the tone as the Jackrabbits full court trapping defense created many opportunities for points in transition.

Bowie was giving that extra effort that led to them taking a 29-6 first quarter lead. As the entire bench filtered into the game, the intensity was kept up for about as much as it could be with the game out of reach so fast. The halftime score of 43-11 left little hope of a comeback from Jacksboro.

Junior’s Justin Franklin and Daniel Mosley hooked up for multiple ally-oops as well as several under the basket dunks from Mosley kept the atmosphere about as fun and as exciting as a blowout can be.

There were moments from the Jackrabbits where a lack in focus and intensity showed up, but coach Doug Boxell did all he could to try to keep that up.

