Randal Mark Linn

July 16, 1970 – January 14, 2018

NOCONA – Randal Mark Linn, 47, died on Jan. 14, 2018 in Nocona, TX.

A rosary will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona with a visitation to follow. A service will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Nocona with Father Ken Robinson officiating. Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery.

He was born on July 16, 1970 in Nocona to Dale and Darla Linn. He was a member of St. Jospeh’s Catholic Church in Nocona, a past master of Nocona Masonic Lodge #753 A.F & A.M., secretary and treasurer of Nocona American Legion, and the Nocona Volunteer Fire Dept.

He is survived by his parents, Dale and Darla Linn, Nocona; daughters, Emily Linnm Garland, Erin Linn, Sublette, KS and Abby Linn, Nocona; a grandson; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers make memorial donations to Nocona Volunteer Fire Dept. or Nocona Lucky Paws Animal Shelter.