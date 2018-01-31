Sheriff’s deputies arrest four, seize drugs, cash, guns

Four people were arrested on drug charges when a search warrant was executed at a Fruitland area residence Friday by the sheriff’s department.

Sgt. Jack Lawson said the office acted upon information from the Bowie Police Department about a possible residence in the county where drugs were reportedly being sold.

Seven officers from the department went to a home in the 900 block of Fruitland Road at 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 26. Lawson said the execution of the warrant went smooth and materials seized at the home indicate drugs were being sold out of the residence.

