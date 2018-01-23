Shirley Jean Partridge

January 21, 1946 – January 21, 2018

BOWIE – Shirley Jean Partridge, 73, died Jan. 21, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 24 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 25 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home with James McLendon officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Partridge was born Jan. 21, 1946 in Pampa to Ervin and Shirley Strickland. She graduated from Bowie High School, class of 1964. She married Ron Partridge on Dec. 26, 1964 in Bowie. She worked for Hagger Slack Co. and was a cashier at Walmart for 28 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Shirley Strickland; sister, Sue Romine and great grandson, Cason Davis.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Partridge, Bowie; children, Lori Davis and Ronnie Partridge both of Bowie; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Andresen, Montana and Stella Alsdurf, Farmersville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.