Shirley Kay Hutto

August 20, 1946 – January 13, 2018

BOWIE – Shirley Kay Hutto, 71, passed away Jan. 13, 2018 in Dallas, TX.

Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 18 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie with Pastor John Little officiating. Burial will follow at Smyrna Cemetery in Sunset.

Shirley was born Aug. 20, 1946 in Pooleville, OK to Orville and Lona (Penrod) Chisum. On Sept. 3, 1965 she married Ray Hutto in Duncan, OK and together they raised four daughters. Throughout her life Shirley worked for various sewing factories, at the nursing home and in road construction.

She enjoyed being with her family and admired her grandchildren. She liked to joke and have fun, and make people laugh. She enjoyed gardening and flowers. She was a member of Victory Church in Bowie.

Shirley will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and Nanny, who gave herself selflessly to others and always had a way of touching everyone she met.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Hutto; her parents, Orville and Lona “Jo” Chisum; and brothers, Kenneth, Jr., Dale and Ronnie Chisum.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Leona Ingram and husband Jr., Shirley Bellah and husband Jerry Bellah, Lynn Wade and husband Brad, and Nita Lowery and late husband Everett all of Bowie; 15 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Bobby Shelton and husband Donald Shelton, Duncan, OK; brother, Troy Chisum, Duncan, OK; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

