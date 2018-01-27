Storm watchers class coming to Montague Jan. 31

The National Weather Service will be in Montague County on Jan. 31 for a SKYWARN Storm Spotter class.

The past year has brought extremes to the state of Texas. Across Texas there were numerous tornadoes on April 29, but we also had areas of drought and wildfires. We even had record setting rains near Houston from Hurricane Harvey.

In other words, 2017 pretty much had it all. The 2018 severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials want you to be ready.

To get ready, you are invited to the most recent SKYWARN storm spotter class. The National Weather Service will be offering a free class at the SKYWARN severe weather program from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the Montague County Annex in Montague. It is being presented in conjunction with Montague County Emergency Management.

This class is free of charge and no pre-registration is necessary.

This class is for organized storm spotters and/or anyone with an interest in severe weather. This is part of a regional severe weather preparedness campaign, which will include spotter training sessions across 46 counties in North and Central Texas.

